Dr. Maria Hicks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hicks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Hicks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Hicks, MD is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto De Ciencias De La Salud Ces.
Dr. Hicks works at
Locations
-
1
ForCare Medical Group West15416 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 960-2400Monday7:30am - 3:30pmTuesday7:30am - 3:30pmWednesday7:30am - 3:30pmThursday7:30am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
ForCare Medical Group West4915 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL 33624 Directions (813) 960-2400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sunshine Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hicks?
Dr Hicks is a very professional and knowledgeable physician. She listens to my concerns and addresses each one with treatment or explanation. She directs any assistant helping her with exact instructions how she wants things done. I recommend Dr Hicks for any treatment you may need.
About Dr. Maria Hicks, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033376371
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Instituto De Ciencias De La Salud Ces
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hicks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hicks accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hicks works at
Dr. Hicks has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hicks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hicks speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Hicks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hicks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.