Overview

Dr. Maria Hicks, MD is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto De Ciencias De La Salud Ces.



Dr. Hicks works at ForCare Medical Group-West in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.