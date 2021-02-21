Overview of Dr. Maria Ionita, MD

Dr. Maria Ionita, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Carol Davila Univ Of Med and Pharmacy and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center and MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.



Dr. Ionita works at Franklin Square Hospital Center Inc. in Rosedale, MD with other offices in Lewes, DE. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Seizure Disorders and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.