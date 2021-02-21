Dr. Maria Ionita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ionita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Ionita, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Ionita, MD
Dr. Maria Ionita, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Carol Davila Univ Of Med and Pharmacy and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center and MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.
Dr. Ionita's Office Locations
Franklin Square Hospital Center Inc.9000 FRANKLIN SQUARE DR, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (443) 777-7320
American Mobile Healthcare424 Savannah Rd, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 703-3630
- 3 33672 Bayview Medical Dr Unit 1, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 645-2437
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Helped made me able to live my life less painfully and realize the serious condition I face.
About Dr. Maria Ionita, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, French and Romanian
Education & Certifications
- Neuroscience Inst Jfk
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Carol Davila Univ Of Med and Pharmacy
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ionita has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ionita accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ionita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ionita has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Seizure Disorders and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ionita on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ionita speaks French and Romanian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ionita. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ionita.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ionita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ionita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.