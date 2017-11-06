Overview

Dr. Maria-Isabel Zapata, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.



Dr. Zapata works at Partners In Primary Care Jacinto City in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.