Overview of Dr. Maria Jardeleza, MD

Dr. Maria Jardeleza, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of The Philippines, College Of Medicine, Manila, Philippines and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Jardeleza works at Southeast Eye Specialists in Cleveland, TN with other offices in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.