Dr. Maria Jasinskas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Jasinskas, MD
Dr. Maria Jasinskas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse, Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jasinskas' Office Locations
- 1 10 Westbury Park Way Ste C-2, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (843) 278-2095
-
2
Cape Cod Healthcare460 W Main St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 790-3360
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
She was very helpful in returning me to normal life.
About Dr. Maria Jasinskas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1134391022
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jasinskas accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jasinskas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jasinskas has seen patients for Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse, Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jasinskas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jasinskas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jasinskas.
