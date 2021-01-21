Overview

Dr. Maria Jereva-Simeonova, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lewiston, NY. They completed their residency with Pennstate Geisinger Health Sys



Dr. Jereva-Simeonova works at Catholic Health in Lewiston, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.