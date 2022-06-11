Dr. Maria Jordan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Jordan, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Jordan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School - Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.
Locations
Maria Jordan, MD PA823 Village Square Dr Ste 5, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 317-4601
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jordan is informative, patient, and attentive. Even if it wasn't time for my diabetic well check, she was checking me out for that during a regular appointment. When I had an emergency stent put in, she called me as soon as she found out my meds had been changed. She stopped me from taking one of my daily medications because it would have interacted severely with the new medications. She is tip top in my book! If you get to know her, she's very family oriented.
About Dr. Maria Jordan, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1861480402
Education & Certifications
- MSWFP
- University of Texas Medical School - Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jordan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.
