Dr. Maria-Josefina Rivera, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.0 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Maria-Josefina Rivera, MD

Dr. Maria-Josefina Rivera, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Palatka, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.

Dr. Rivera works at Sunrise Primary Care Inc in Palatka, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rivera's Office Locations

    Sunrise Primary Care Inc
    219 N Palm Ave, Palatka, FL 32177 (386) 325-8002
    Jack Meadows Matheny II MD
    700 Zeagler Dr Ste 10, Palatka, FL 32177 (386) 328-6746

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Putnam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gout
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Gout
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

Gout
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Headache
Heart Disease
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Neck
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Athlete's Foot
Bedsores
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bunion
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Fever
Folic Acid Deficiency
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Genital Herpes
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Sprain
Hives
Hydrocele
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Jock Itch
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Maria-Josefina Rivera, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1780686881
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria-Josefina Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rivera works at Sunrise Primary Care Inc in Palatka, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rivera’s profile.

    Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Gout, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

