Dr. Maria Justina Villano, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.7 (12)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Maria Justina Villano, MD

Dr. Maria Justina Villano, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kildeer, IL. They completed their fellowship with University Hospital

Dr. Villano works at NCH Medical Group in Kildeer, IL with other offices in Arlington Heights, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Villano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC
    21481 N Rand Rd, Kildeer, IL 60047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 618-9696
  2. 2
    1051 W Rand Rd Ste 210, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 725-8401

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Thyroid
Osteoporosis
Hypothyroidism
Abnormal Thyroid
Osteoporosis
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Maria Justina Villano, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518186824
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Villano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Villano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Villano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

