Dr. Maria Karas, MD
Dr. Maria Karas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maria Karas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Karas works at
520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karas and her entire team are outstanding: good listeners, clear communicators, and extremely competent. They've clearly explained everything I need to know, answered all my questions, and turn around questions and concerns very quickly. This is how healthcare should be for everyone; grateful to have found her and her team.
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1750548210
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Dr. Karas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karas accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karas works at
Dr. Karas has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Cardiomyopathy and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karas speaks Greek and Spanish.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Karas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.