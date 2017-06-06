Dr. Maria Kirzhner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirzhner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Kirzhner, MD
Overview of Dr. Maria Kirzhner, MD
Dr. Maria Kirzhner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Hospital.
Dr. Kirzhner works at
Dr. Kirzhner's Office Locations
-
1
Battle Building At Uva Children's Hospital1204 W Main St, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 982-6100
-
2
Northridge Medical Park2955 Ivy Rd Ste 300, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 982-1692
-
3
West Complex Eye Clinic1300 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 924-5485MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MajestaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Piedmont Community HealthCare, Inc.
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirzhner?
Wonderful bedside manner. Obviously loves her job.
About Dr. Maria Kirzhner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, French and Russian
- 1871702340
Education & Certifications
- UT Hamilton Eye Inst
- Kresge Eye Inst Wayne State University Sch Med
- Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirzhner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirzhner accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirzhner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirzhner works at
Dr. Kirzhner has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Chalazion and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirzhner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kirzhner speaks French and Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirzhner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirzhner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirzhner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirzhner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.