Dr. Kronlage has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Kronlage, DO
Overview of Dr. Maria Kronlage, DO
Dr. Maria Kronlage, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Kronlage's Office Locations
Womens Care Group5851 W 95th St Ste 400, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 857-7230
Advocate Medical Group Oak Lawn 10735 S Cicero10735 S Cicero Ave Ste 100, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 581-5866
Women's Health Institute of Illinois10762 W 167th St, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 873-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kronlage is extremely patient and kind. She answers all questions and does not make you feel rushed. I have had to call her with questions and I have never have felt rushed or like I was bothering her. I recommend Dr. Kronlage to all of my friends.
About Dr. Maria Kronlage, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1326364316
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
