Dr. Maria Lame, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Lame, MD is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Emergency Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Emergency Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
Pediatrics at NYP Lower Manhattan170 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 312-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maria Lame, MD
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1518228410
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lame accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lame has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
