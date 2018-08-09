Dr. Lamothe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Lamothe, MD
Dr. Maria Lamothe, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Clinton, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center, Saint Luke's Warren Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus.
Center for Endocrine Health1738 State Route 31 Ste 108, Clinton, NJ 08809 Directions (908) 237-4108
New office location3101 Emrick Blvd Ste 112, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Directions (610) 419-6482
- Overlook Medical Center
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Lamothe was very competent and friendly. Staff was rude and rushed you off the phone.
About Dr. Maria Lamothe, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Mt Sinai Sch Med
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
Dr. Lamothe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamothe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamothe has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamothe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamothe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamothe.
