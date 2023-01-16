Dr. Maria Lepe-Suastegui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lepe-Suastegui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Lepe-Suastegui, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maria Lepe-Suastegui, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and University Hospital - University Health System.
Texas Liver Institute - Dallas7515 Greenville Ave Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 945-2521Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
- University Hospital - University Health System
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr.Lepe is a great doctor.She listened to me and explained everything very thoroughly in a way I can understand.
About Dr. Maria Lepe-Suastegui, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Transplant Hepatology
Dr. Lepe-Suastegui has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lepe-Suastegui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lepe-Suastegui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lepe-Suastegui has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Esophageal Varices and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lepe-Suastegui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lepe-Suastegui speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lepe-Suastegui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lepe-Suastegui.
