Dr. Maria Leu, MD

Critical Care Medicine
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Maria Leu, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Hatieganu and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.

Dr. Leu works at Maple Medical LLP in White Plains, NY with other offices in Rock Hill, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maple Medical Llp
    170 Maple Ave Ste G-1, White Plains, NY 10601 (914) 328-0932
  2. 2
    ML Pulmonology
    225 Herlong Ave S Ste 230A, Rock Hill, SC 29732 (803) 366-0111
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Breath Testing
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Breath Testing

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Maria Leu, MD

    Critical Care Medicine
    23 years of experience
    English, French, Romanian, Russian and Spanish
    1760772602
    Education & Certifications

    Westchester Med Ctr, New York Medical College
    Lincoln Hosp & Mental Hlth Ctr-NYMC
    University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Hatieganu
    Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
