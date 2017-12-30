Overview of Dr. Maria Levada, MD

Dr. Maria Levada, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Levada works at Advanced Womens Healthcare in Valley Stream, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Pap Smear and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.