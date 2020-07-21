Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Lim, MD
Overview of Dr. Maria Lim, MD
Dr. Maria Lim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Beechwood Rehabilitative Services40 Martin Gross Dr, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (267) 565-8239
- 2 402 Middletown Blvd Ste 212, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 752-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr lim is extremely caring and knowledgeable - she has helped me with my myasthenia gravis and I am now in remission
About Dr. Maria Lim, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1659431179
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Lim accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.