Dr. Maria Lim, MD

Neurology
3.5 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Maria Lim, MD

Dr. Maria Lim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Lim works at Beechwood Rehabilitative Services in Langhorne, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Lim's Office Locations

    Beechwood Rehabilitative Services
    40 Martin Gross Dr, Langhorne, PA 19047 (267) 565-8239
    402 Middletown Blvd Ste 212, Langhorne, PA 19047 (215) 752-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    Jul 21, 2020
    I think Dr lim is extremely caring and knowledgeable - she has helped me with my myasthenia gravis and I am now in remission
    donna t — Jul 21, 2020
    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1659431179
    • AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lim accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lim works at Beechwood Rehabilitative Services in Langhorne, PA. View the full address on Dr. Lim’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

