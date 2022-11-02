Overview of Dr. Maria Lima, MD

Dr. Maria Lima, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Lima works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.