Dr. Maria Limberakis, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.



Dr. Limberakis works at Central Square Medical Center - Grant Avenue in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.