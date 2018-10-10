Overview of Dr. Maria Lira, MD

Dr. Maria Lira, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.



Dr. Lira works at Lira & Lira Pediatrics in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.