Dr. Livshin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Livshin, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Livshin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.
Locations
1
Cambridge Health Alliance1493 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 665-1552
2
Whidden Memorial Hospital103 Garland St, Everett, MA 02149 Directions (617) 389-6270
3
Cha Somerville Hospital Laboratory230 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA 02143 Directions (617) 591-4422
Hospital Affiliations
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Livshin was recommended to me by my doctor, whom I adore, and his recommendation was spot on. I highly recommend her. I can be skeptical of new doctors and sometimes it takes me a few visits to develop trust, but she induced trust immediately. She's kind and reassuring, while taking the time to explain options and what each entails. I found her to be confident without being overly confident. I felt I had a say in my treatment and that we were working together as opposed to being dictated to.
About Dr. Maria Livshin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1194887505
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
