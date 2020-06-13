Overview

Dr. Maria Lonshteyn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Heywood Hospital and UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.



Dr. Lonshteyn works at WACHUSETT EMERGENCY PHYSICIANS in Leominster, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.