Dr. Maria Lonshteyn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Lonshteyn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Heywood Hospital and UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.
Dr. Lonshteyn works at
Locations
Umass Memorial Healthalliance-clinton Hospital60 Hospital Rd, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 466-2185
Center for Digestive Wellness, PC105 Erdman Way, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 537-7552
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Heywood Hospital
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Lonshteyn was very easy to talk to and made me feel comfortable talking about “Gastro issues”.
About Dr. Maria Lonshteyn, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1720247653
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center
- Boston Med Ctr Boston University
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Harvard
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lonshteyn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lonshteyn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lonshteyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lonshteyn has seen patients for Constipation, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lonshteyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lonshteyn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lonshteyn.
