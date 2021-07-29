Dr. Maria Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Lopez, MD
Overview of Dr. Maria Lopez, MD
Dr. Maria Lopez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Lopez's Office Locations
Maria I Lopez MD PA8955 SW 87th Ct Ste 212, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 412-1967
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Lopez for many years. She is very loyal and caring. She listens very carefully. And acts quickly. She is very experienced at what she dos and is someone you can trust. When I had my 3rd child and I was in Labor she was amazing. She went above and beyond to make sure I had the right care. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Maria Lopez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1083711675
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.