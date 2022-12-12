Overview

Dr. Maria Lopez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL.



Dr. Lopez works at INTERNATIONAL EYE ASSOCIATES in Ormond Beach, FL with other offices in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.