Dr. Maria Gonzalez, MD
Overview of Dr. Maria Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Maria Gonzalez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oviedo and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations
Medical & Surgical Eye Specialists Inc.200 Medical Pkwy Ste 209, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-9751
Norfolk / Virginia Beach Office6315 N Center Dr Ste 230, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 461-7974
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She explained my conditions well, the procedure to follow, answered all my questions.
About Dr. Maria Gonzalez, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740493055
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- University of North Carolina
- RIVERSIDE HOSPITAL
- University Of Oviedo
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
