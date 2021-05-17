Overview of Dr. Maria Lozano, MD

Dr. Maria Lozano, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Lozano works at Central Florida Psychiatric Associates, Pa in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.