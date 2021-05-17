See All Psychiatrists in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Maria Lozano, MD

Psychiatry
3.8 (43)
Map Pin Small Winter Park, FL
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Maria Lozano, MD

Dr. Maria Lozano, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Lozano works at Central Florida Psychiatric Associates, Pa in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lozano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Florida Psychiatric Associates
    2802 Aloma Ave Ste 200, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 679-8004

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    May 17, 2021
    Great at putting patient at ease. Asks questions when patient brings up a situation or feeling. Will work with meds but suggests trying to get to work out issue in addition to meds. Would definitely recommend Dr. Lozano to any family or friends.
    Fisher — May 17, 2021
    About Dr. Maria Lozano, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1891778809
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
