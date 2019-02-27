Overview

Dr. Maria Macias, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Macias works at Valley Allergy & Asthma Center in McAllen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.