Overview of Dr. Maria Real Maligaya, MD

Dr. Maria Real Maligaya, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University.



Dr. Real Maligaya works at Urgent Care At Montecito Healthcare Center in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.