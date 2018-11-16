Dr. Maria Malone, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Malone, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Malone, DPM
Dr. Maria Malone, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Malone works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Malone's Office Locations
-
1
Emory Johns Creek Hospital6335 Hospital Pkwy Ste 305, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (770) 533-9115
-
2
Malone Foot and Ankle LLC691 Lanier Park Dr Ste B, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malone?
Dr. Malone is very knowlegable. She has a great bedside mannner and communicates well with her patients. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Maria Malone, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1851381321
Education & Certifications
- The Connecticut Foot Surgery Center
- The Podiatry Hospital of Pittsburgh
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malone works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Malone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.