Dr. Mara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Mara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Mara, MD
Dr. Maria Mara, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MATIAS H. AZNAR MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF MEDICINE INCORPORATED and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Mara works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mara's Office Locations
-
1
Maria Lourdes S Mara MD2939 Alta View Dr Ste J, San Diego, CA 92139 Directions (619) 475-5411
Hospital Affiliations
- Paradise Valley Hospital
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mara?
About Dr. Maria Mara, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376515924
Education & Certifications
- MATIAS H. AZNAR MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF MEDICINE INCORPORATED
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mara accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mara works at
Dr. Mara speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mara. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.