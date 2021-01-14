Overview

Dr. Maria Markarian, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.



Dr. Markarian works at Kailua Cardiology in Kailua, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.