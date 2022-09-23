Dr. Maria Martinez Munevar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez Munevar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Martinez Munevar, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Martinez Munevar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD AUTINOMA DE BUCARAMANGA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Locations
Broward Health2300 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 303, Weston, FL 33326 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maria Martinez is highly knowledgeable and very thorough in every visit when it comes to reviewing my health history as well my lab results. Dr. Martinez takes the time to listen to me and always clarifies my inquiries in a friendly, clear and easy to understand manner. The office staff is very friendly and helpful both in person as well as by phone. At times, I have reached out by phone to the physician assistants for follow-up questions (for them to check with Dr. Martinez), and have received replies back either the same day or next day at the latest. Very happy to have found Dr. Martinez's practice!
About Dr. Maria Martinez Munevar, MD
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801157680
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai South Nassau Oceanside NY
- UNIVERSIDAD AUTINOMA DE BUCARAMANGA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez Munevar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez Munevar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Martinez Munevar speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez Munevar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez Munevar.
