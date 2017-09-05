Dr. Maria Martinez-Cantarin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez-Cantarin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Martinez-Cantarin, MD
Dr. Maria Martinez-Cantarin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Complutense de Madrid Facultad de Medicina and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Jefferson Renal Associates33 S 9th St Ste 700, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Dr. Martinez is thorough in studying my history and each clinic visit's blood work. She is patient, listens well and is accessible. Her assessments are carefully thought out and I have complete trust in her decisions.
About Dr. Maria Martinez-Cantarin, MD
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1972711299
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Universidad Complutense de Madrid Facultad de Medicina
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Martinez-Cantarin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez-Cantarin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez-Cantarin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez-Cantarin has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez-Cantarin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez-Cantarin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez-Cantarin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez-Cantarin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez-Cantarin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.