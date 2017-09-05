Overview of Dr. Maria Martinez-Cantarin, MD

Dr. Maria Martinez-Cantarin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Complutense de Madrid Facultad de Medicina and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Martinez-Cantarin works at Jefferson Renal Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.