Dr. Maria Masferrer, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Masferrer, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients.
Locations
- 1 1673 Mason Ave Ste 204, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (800) 614-4124
-
2
Florida Health Care Plans483 S Nova Rd, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 481-6160Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maria Masferrer, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225121411
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masferrer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masferrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masferrer speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Masferrer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masferrer.
