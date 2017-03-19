Overview of Dr. Maria Mena-Cardenas, MD

Dr. Maria Mena-Cardenas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, AdventHealth East Orlando, AdventHealth Kissimmee, Adventhealth Orlando and AdventHealth Winter Park.



Dr. Mena-Cardenas works at Sanitas Medical Center in Ocoee, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.