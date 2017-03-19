See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Ocoee, FL
Dr. Maria Mena-Cardenas, MD

Internal Medicine
3.4 (23)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Maria Mena-Cardenas, MD

Dr. Maria Mena-Cardenas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, AdventHealth East Orlando, AdventHealth Kissimmee, Adventhealth Orlando and AdventHealth Winter Park.

Dr. Mena-Cardenas works at Sanitas Medical Center in Ocoee, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mena-Cardenas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sanitas Medical Center
    8849 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 665-4827
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Dr. Phillips
    5911 Turkey Lake Rd Ste 205, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 226-3388

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
  • AdventHealth East Orlando
  • AdventHealth Kissimmee
  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • AdventHealth Winter Park

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dementia or Depression Screening
Immunization Administration
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Dementia or Depression Screening
Immunization Administration
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Maria Mena-Cardenas, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891731683
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Veterans Affairs
    Residency
    Internship
    • Acgme
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Mena-Cardenas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mena-Cardenas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mena-Cardenas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mena-Cardenas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mena-Cardenas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mena-Cardenas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mena-Cardenas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mena-Cardenas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

