Dr. Maria Mena-Cardenas, MD
Overview of Dr. Maria Mena-Cardenas, MD
Dr. Maria Mena-Cardenas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, AdventHealth East Orlando, AdventHealth Kissimmee, Adventhealth Orlando and AdventHealth Winter Park.
Sanitas Medical Center8849 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (844) 665-4827Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Dr. Phillips5911 Turkey Lake Rd Ste 205, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 226-3388
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- AdventHealth East Orlando
- AdventHealth Kissimmee
- Adventhealth Orlando
- AdventHealth Winter Park
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
5stars are not enough to properly rate Dr.mena, she deserves a million stars. She is extremely caring, knowledgeable, and is always available for her patients. Prior to having dr. Mena as my primary care dr. I was hospitalized over 40 times in 3 years, since switching to dr. Mena I have only been admitted once. And it was dr. Mena who saved my life, I am alive today because of dr. Menas superior medical knowledge, and expertise. Dr. Mena is by far the very best MD. Thank u Dr mena 4 save me.
About Dr. Maria Mena-Cardenas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891731683
Education & Certifications
- Veterans Affairs
- Acgme
- Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Mena-Cardenas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mena-Cardenas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mena-Cardenas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mena-Cardenas speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mena-Cardenas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mena-Cardenas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mena-Cardenas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mena-Cardenas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.