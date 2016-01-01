Dr. Mendez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Mendez, MD
Overview of Dr. Maria Mendez, MD
Dr. Maria Mendez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Mosaic Medical Center Maryville.
Dr. Mendez's Office Locations
Troutman Enterprises LLC1331 N Stewart Ave, Springfield, MO 65802 Directions (417) 881-8375
Hospital Affiliations
- Mosaic Medical Center Maryville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maria Mendez, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1457397671
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendez accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.