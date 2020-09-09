Dr. Maria Mercado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mercado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Mercado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Mercado, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They completed their fellowship with University of Maryland VAMC Baltimore
Dr. Mercado works at
Locations
Overlake Clinics - Primary Care1231 116th Ave NE Ste 400, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 289-3130Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am thrilled to have found Dr. Mercado. After 26 years with Graves disease, radioactive iodine treatment, and now lifelong thyroid treatment, I finally found a doctor who takes the time to listen without rushing. She also was willing to involve my ideas in my own care. She was receptive to my taking a combo drug regime, instead of the standard protocol, and it has improved my life immensely. Recently we also switched from Levothyroxine to Synthroid, and again, improved health from the change. Other doctors simply read the labs and write a script without glancing up at the patient and listening to their needs. She is very busy, so I know to plan ahead and make my appointments well in advance. I appreciate Dr. Mercado.
About Dr. Maria Mercado, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Filipino, Nepali, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1851335723
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland VAMC Baltimore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mercado has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mercado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mercado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mercado works at
Dr. Mercado has seen patients for Diabetes Counseling, Osteoporosis and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mercado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mercado speaks Filipino, Nepali, Spanish and Tagalog.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mercado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mercado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mercado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mercado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.