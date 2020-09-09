See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Maria Mercado, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.0 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maria Mercado, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They completed their fellowship with University of Maryland VAMC Baltimore

Dr. Mercado works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Counseling, Osteoporosis and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Overlake Clinics - Primary Care
    1231 116th Ave NE Ste 400, Bellevue, WA 98004
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Sep 09, 2020
    I am thrilled to have found Dr. Mercado. After 26 years with Graves disease, radioactive iodine treatment, and now lifelong thyroid treatment, I finally found a doctor who takes the time to listen without rushing. She also was willing to involve my ideas in my own care. She was receptive to my taking a combo drug regime, instead of the standard protocol, and it has improved my life immensely. Recently we also switched from Levothyroxine to Synthroid, and again, improved health from the change. Other doctors simply read the labs and write a script without glancing up at the patient and listening to their needs. She is very busy, so I know to plan ahead and make my appointments well in advance. I appreciate Dr. Mercado.
    T. Foster — Sep 09, 2020
    About Dr. Maria Mercado, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English, Filipino, Nepali, Spanish and Tagalog
    • 1851335723
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Maryland VAMC Baltimore
