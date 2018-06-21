Overview of Dr. Maria Merzouk, DO

Dr. Maria Merzouk, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center.



Dr. Merzouk works at Women's Health Center in Hagerstown, MD with other offices in Martinsburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.