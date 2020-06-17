Dr. Maria Molina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Molina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Molina, MD
Dr. Maria Molina, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Taunton, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morton Hospital.
Dr. Molina works at
Dr. Molina's Office Locations
SMG Women's Health72 Washington St, Taunton, MA 02780 Directions (508) 824-2111Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Shes so down to earth and honest. She was amazing with the birth of my daughter. My favorite obgyn for delivering babies
About Dr. Maria Molina, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1134295751
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molina works at
Dr. Molina speaks Portuguese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Molina. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molina.
