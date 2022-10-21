See All Adolescent Medicine Doctors in Austin, TX
Dr. Maria Monge, MD

Pediatric Medicine
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maria Monge, MD

Dr. Maria Monge, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Adolescent Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Monge works at Specially for Children in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Monge's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Specially for Children
    5339 N Interstate Highway # 100, Austin, TX 78723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-6534

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Maria Monge, MD

    • Pediatric Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Monge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Monge has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Monge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Monge works at Specially for Children in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Monge’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Monge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

