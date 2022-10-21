Dr. Maria Monge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Monge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Monge, MD
Dr. Maria Monge, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Adolescent Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Monge works at
Dr. Monge's Office Locations
-
1
Specially for Children5339 N Interstate Highway # 100, Austin, TX 78723 Directions (512) 324-6534
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Monge?
First time with Dr Monge, we usually see a colleague and we’ve been very happy with all of them. Really appreciate the attention to our teenager and parental engagement!
About Dr. Maria Monge, MD
- Pediatric Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1851567556
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Adolescent Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monge has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monge accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monge works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Monge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.