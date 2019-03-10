Overview of Dr. Maria Montes-Tayag, MD

Dr. Maria Montes-Tayag, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with East Orange General Hospital.



Dr. Montes-Tayag works at Sarwan K Seth MD in East Orange, NJ with other offices in Belleville, NJ and Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.