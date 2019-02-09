Dr. Maria Moya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Moya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Moya, MD
Dr. Maria Moya, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JUAN N. CORPAS.
Dr. Moya works at
Dr. Moya's Office Locations
Leonard J. Pung Ph.d. A Psych. Corp.42525 Rancho Mirage Ln, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 776-6543
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moya?
Dr. Moya has done an amazing job working with 3 of my children. We started off with just one of our kids seeing her and I was extremely happy when she was able to give my son the help he so despritly needed. I was so impressed with her approach, that I decided to take another one of my kids. Again, I was very pleased with the outcome. I was convinced that she could help my third child. Our family has been Dr. Moya's patients for almost two years and I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Maria Moya, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437259298
Education & Certifications
- SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JUAN N. CORPAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moya speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Moya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.