Overview of Dr. Maria Moya, MD

Dr. Maria Moya, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JUAN N. CORPAS.



Dr. Moya works at Rancho Mirage Psychiatric Med in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.