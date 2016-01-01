Overview of Dr. Maria Munoz, MD

Dr. Maria Munoz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Waterbury, CT.



Dr. Munoz works at Associated Womens Health Specs in Waterbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.