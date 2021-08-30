Dr. Maria Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Murphy, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Murphy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mt Pleasant, SC. They completed their fellowship with William Beaumont Hospitalroyal Oak
Dr. Murphy works at
Locations
Gastrointestinal Surgical Specialists1439 Stuart Engals Blvd Unit 100, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 853-7730
Hospital Affiliations
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful. Dr. Murphy explained everything to me, was very clear with her explanations, & treated me with respect & understanding. Her staff are all efficient, compassionate and supportive.
About Dr. Maria Murphy, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1750371662
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Hospitalroyal Oak
- Swedish Medical Center
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Murphy speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
