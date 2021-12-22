Dr. Maria Muste, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muste is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Muste, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Muste, MD
Dr. Maria Muste, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Eastchester, NY.
Dr. Muste works at
Dr. Muste's Office Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Primary Care & Specialty Care685 White Plains Rd, Eastchester, NY 10709 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - 685 White Plains Road685 White Plains Road Floor 2, Eastchester, NY 10709 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Muste is an excellent provider. She takes her time to listen to my concerns and addresses each one with explanations, recommendations, and treatment options. She never forced treatments on a person. She gives me options and allows me to choose which option is best for me. She thinks outside of the box and that is important because everyone’s body and response to treatment is different. When I arrived to Dr. Muste years ago I was very very sick. Through her treatment recommendations and her collaboration with other members of my healthcare team I feel the best I have felt in 10 years. I would follow Dr. Muste wherever she goes. Her care is unmatched!
About Dr. Maria Muste, MD
- Neurology
- English, Romanian
- 1649237652
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muste has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muste accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muste has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muste works at
Dr. Muste has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muste on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Muste speaks Romanian.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Muste. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muste.
