Dr. Maria Narducci, MD

Gynecology
4.2 (22)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Maria Narducci, MD

Dr. Maria Narducci, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Northborough, MA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Narducci works at UMass Memorial Health at Northborough Crossing in Northborough, MA with other offices in Worcester, MA and Shrewsbury, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Narducci's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UMass Memorial Health at Northborough Crossing
    333 SW Cutoff, Northborough, MA 01532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (774) 570-5000
  2. 2
    Central Mass OB/GYN Associates
    25 Oak Ave, Worcester, MA 01605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 845-2323
  3. 3
    Central Mass OB/GYN Associates
    26 Julio Dr, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 845-2323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Umass Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening

Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Maria Narducci, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952392151
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Mass
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Narducci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narducci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Narducci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Narducci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Narducci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narducci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narducci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narducci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

