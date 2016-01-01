Dr. Maria Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Nelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Nelson, MD
Dr. Maria Nelson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson's Office Locations
- 1 1510 San Pablo St Ste 412, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 865-3535
- 2 1516 San Pablo St Ste 3300, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 276-3705
3
James Reilly MD Inc1808 Verdugo Blvd Ste 209, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 952-9700
USC Verdugo Hills Hospital1812 Verdugo Blvd, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 790-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maria Nelson, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1265783872
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
