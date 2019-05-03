See All Pediatricians in New York, NY
Dr. Maria New, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
69 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Maria New, MD

Dr. Maria New, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 69 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. New works at Mount Sinai General Pediatrics Faculty Practice Associates in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. New's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai General Pediatrics Faculty Practice Associates
    5 E 98th St Fl 10, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-8210

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Maria New, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 69 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1801857495
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
