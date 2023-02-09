See All Psychiatrists in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Maria Nickolova, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Maria Nickolova, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (24)
Map Pin Small Buffalo, NY
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maria Nickolova, MD

Dr. Maria Nickolova, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Nickolova works at Suburban Psychiatric Associates Llp in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Nickolova's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Suburban Psychiatric Associates Llp
    85 Bryant Woods S, Buffalo, NY 14228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 689-3333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nickolova?

    Feb 09, 2023
    I have been seeing Dr. Maria Nickolova for many years. She's very professional, polite, understanding. Very knowledgeable and experienced in her field. Most negative reviews are due to the misconception and lack of understanding for what a psychiatrist does. They're not counselors. They are there to diagnose and treat mental disorders, to ensure your medication is working and to make necessary adjustments and or referrals. Yes, just like counselors her visits are timed. This is not uncommon. There were times I did feel I did not have as much time as I would have wanted, but in part this is my fault for not coming prepared with a list of things to talk about as I get mind fog and have difficulty expressing myself at times. No issues with urgent calls. Come prepared to her visits and you will be pleased with her care. Also keep in mind these reviews have nothing to do with the clinic itself. We should be reviewing the Dr. and not the office staff. Jessie E.
    Jessie E. — Feb 09, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maria Nickolova, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Maria Nickolova, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nickolova to family and friends

    Dr. Nickolova's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nickolova

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Maria Nickolova, MD.

    About Dr. Maria Nickolova, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093718819
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Nickolova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nickolova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nickolova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nickolova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nickolova works at Suburban Psychiatric Associates Llp in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Nickolova’s profile.

    Dr. Nickolova has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nickolova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Nickolova. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nickolova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nickolova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nickolova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Maria Nickolova, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.